Unties Reveals PAX West 2018 Lineup - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Unties has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to PAX West 2018, which runs from August 31 to September 3 in Cologne, Germany.

Here is the complete lineup:

Battloon (Switch, PC, Mac) – 2019

Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (Switch) – August 30

The Good Life (PS4, PC) – 2019

Giraffe and Anika (PS4, Switch, PC) – First Half of 2019 (PC)

The Midnight Sanctuary (PS4, Switch, PC) – September 6

Necrosphere (PS4, Switch) – TBA

Olija (PC, Other Platforms) – Winter 2018

Tiny Metal (PS4, Switch, PC) – Available Now

Tokyo Dark Remembrance (PS4, Switch) – Winter 2018

Touhou Project Corner

3rd Eye (PS4, Switch, PC) – 2019

Gensokyo Defenders (Switch) – Fall 2018

Touhou Azure Reflections (PS4, Switch) – Available Now (PS4) / August 30 (Switch)

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (Switch) – Available Now

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles