Unties Reveals PAX West 2018 Lineup

Publisher Unties has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to PAX West 2018, which runs from August 31 to September 3 in Cologne, Germany.
Here is the complete lineup:
- Battloon (Switch, PC, Mac) – 2019
- Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (Switch) – August 30
- The Good Life (PS4, PC) – 2019
- Giraffe and Anika (PS4, Switch, PC) – First Half of 2019 (PC)
- The Midnight Sanctuary (PS4, Switch, PC) – September 6
- Necrosphere (PS4, Switch) – TBA
- Olija (PC, Other Platforms) – Winter 2018
- Tiny Metal (PS4, Switch, PC) – Available Now
- Tokyo Dark Remembrance (PS4, Switch) – Winter 2018
Touhou Project Corner
- 3rd Eye (PS4, Switch, PC) – 2019
- Gensokyo Defenders (Switch) – Fall 2018
- Touhou Azure Reflections (PS4, Switch) – Available Now (PS4) / August 30 (Switch)
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (Switch) – Available Now
