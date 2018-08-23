Super Mario Party Gets River Survival Mode Trailer - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo in a new trailer for Super Mario Party has revealed the River Survival mode.

View it below:

Super Mario Party will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles