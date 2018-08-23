SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Gets Athena and Psycho Soldier Trailer - News

NIS America and SNK have released a new trailer for SNK 40th Anniversary Collection that features Athena and Psycho Soldier.

Here is an overview of the games:

Athena

Athena, one of SNK’s most iconic characters, makes her debut in the company’s first traditional platform game in 1986! Players walk in a side-view perspective, and jump, climb, and swim to reach new areas. Athena begins the game with just a red bikini, and gains armor and weapons along her journey. The game was notable for its branching paths. Players could complete the game without seeing all its content, and could even warp to different areas.

Psycho Soldier

Athena‘s sequel, to put it simply, arrived shortly after in 1987. The seal of darkness has been broken, and only these two heroes can bring peace back to the world. The star of Psycho Soldier is Athena Asamiya, a school girl who seems to be a direct descendant of the first Athena. She’s joined by Sie Kensou, who would go on to join the King of Fighters roster alongside Athena. The game is an automatic belt scroller with five lanes, in which Athena and Kensou smash bricks with weapons to find items and power up!

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 13 in North America and November 16 in Europe.

