PS4 vs Wii in Europe – VGChartz Gap Charts – June 2018 Update
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 271,478 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,508,573 – PS4
Total Lead: 3,913,250 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 32,314,189
Wii Total Sales: 28,400,939
During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii in Europe during the same timeframe by 271,478 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 2.51 million units. The PS4 currently leads by 3.91 million units.
The Wii launched in December 2006 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 32.31 million units, while the Wii sold 28.40 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
We already know that PS4 is going to win in the end. 82 million sold, with many amazing games still in the pipeline, PS4 still has years of good numbers to come.
Ps4 steam rolling it
Widening the sales gap, with large volume, high velocity streams of software.
There's really no reason to continue with this series of charts at this point lol
Why? I agree that the worldwide battle between PS4 and Wii will be more exciting from now on but these "gap charts" are not only done to show the "winner" but also to continuously compare dips, gap changes and aligned LTD total sales.
I always hear people requesting X vs Y charts and VGChartz has limited resources so I just figured it could be better spent on other things.
