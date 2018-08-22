Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Tops Japanese Charts - News

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) tops the Japanese charts with sales of 26,047 units, according to Media Create for the week ending August 19. It was a slow week there were no new releases in the top 20.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 54,647 units. The PS4 sold 25,843 units, the 3DS sold 11,896 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,083 units and Xbox One sold 96 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 25,948 (212,170) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 24,188 (2,556,846) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 21,109 (162,020) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 20,346 (1,708,892) [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 20,142 (70,344) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 18,520 (315,658) [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 08/02/18) – 13,259 (71,776) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 12,111 (102,235) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,682 (1,084,321) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 8,707 (596,203) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 8,447 (1,703,711) [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 8,002 (183,627) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 7,006 (1,795,879) [PS4] Yakuza 3 (Sega, 08/09/18) – 6,753 (32,800) [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 5,766 (39,742) [NSW] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX (Level-5, 08/09/18) – 5,101 (14,805) [NSW] Okami HD (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/09/18) – 4,758 (18,848) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 4,703 (222,514) [PS4] Jikkyou Pro Powerful Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 3,449 (227,851) [PS4] Fire Pro Wrestling World (Limited Edition Included) (Spike Chunsoft, 08/09/18) – 3,326 (23,544)

