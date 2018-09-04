Dark Souls Trilogy Announced for PS4, Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted on 04 September 2018 / 2,973 Views
Bandai Namco has announced Dark Souls Trilogy for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The collection will includes Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition for $79.99. It will launch on October 19.
The collection will be released in "limited numbers." Bandai Namco recommends that anyone who is interested in the game should pre-order it.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the collection:
The Entire Dark Souls Journey in a Three-Disc Collection
For the first time ever, own all three critically-acclaimed Dark Souls games and all associated DLC content in one 3-disc collection. Enter the epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore the intricate world designs and deeply rooted lore. Each play through surprises with new challenges and discoveries. Play with hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic, and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience.
Key Features:
- Dark Souls Remastered – Then, there was fire. Re-experience the genre-defining game that started it all. Return to Lordran in the beautifully remastered game in high definition, 60 fps with single-player or online multiplayer with dedicated servers. Dark Souls Remastered contains the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – Prepare to Die again. The second installment of the series includes the base Dark Souls II game plus all three DLC: Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Old Iron King, and Crown of the Ivory King.
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition – Now only embers remain… Dark Souls III is the final journey in the series where players can fight through intense combat solo or team up for in co-op or PvP multiplayer. The complete Dark Souls III experience includes the award-winning base game and both DLC chapters: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City.
- Exclusive SteelBook – Dark Souls Trilogy includes one steel book with iconic Dark Souls art from across the series.
I have a really bad feeling this is going to hurt DSR sales on Switch, given that it's releasing on the exact same day as this trilogy, even if they're on completely different platforms.
It's Mass Effect Trilogy all over again.
Pretty much, except that at least this time Nintendo isn't getting the worst game in the trilogy for the exact same price lol
Didn't they just charge $40 for Dark Souls: Remastered?????
You can find DS2 and DS3 for less than $30 nowadays, so charging $80 for this collection seems about right.
...I'm half expecing to hear about this on the Switch after the first game releases...am I the only one who could see that?
Not sure if they could port DS3 without some serious sacrifices... or they might just be too lazy to port the other two lol
Don't think this is quite the cluster fuck people are making it out to be. I mean dsr should've released back in May (for switch) but it didn't. Shit happens. I would say it didn't do so well on the other systems anyway (hence re packaging it so soon) so bandai need to do what they can to recover their losses. It's a niche game anyway so I don't know why people are acting like this one game could've single handedly altered the future of potential (3rd party) releases for the switch. It's probably a bigger deal that we got doom eternal (supposing it doesn't get delayed too) so chill out.
Mas a effect trilogy feelings
Making the Wii U port of Mass Effect 3 cost the same as Mass Effect Trilogy was a very despicable move by EA, at least the Dark Souls Trilogy cost double the price of Dark Souls Remastered.
I might have to jump on this. Only ever beat Demons Soul and Bloodborne.
A kick in the nuts to those waiting on the Switch DS and those that just bought the DS Remaster back in May. Nice.
The newest content is DSR. Nothing has changed since that was released in May . For Switch owners waiting for it, or the people that bought it on PC/PS4/XBO. They have the same options they had previously. Wait for DSR for Switch owners, or buy DSR, DS2 and DS3 separately on the other platforms. It also stands as a great package if you don't have any of these and want to jump into it. Or if you're a collector with mental problems, which is obviously a demo they're targeting here.
I don't see a reason for this. The games are already available on these platforms, rather have them on Switch and spread the fanbase to new platforms.
Gotta love the logic behind some decisions. Let's make a DS collection and instead of making it for the hottest new console who dont have any DS, lets make it for the other 2 consoles who have every game of the collection.
Eh barely worth it with the DLC.
Day 1 for me!!! I knew this was going to happen and waited.
Meh, i replayed all of them already and currently got Nioh to beat.
...Um, I can think of a few problems with this on top of the entire 'Switch' point of issue
how much milking is yet to come?
It may be milking, but collections are awesome for newcomers.
Sounds amazing but can't it all fit on one disc? And the price is kinda steep too.
The 3 games combined take less than 50 GB, which is the size of a dual layer Blu-ray disc.
I don't know what to feel.
