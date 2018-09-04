Dark Souls Trilogy Announced for PS4, Xbox One - News

by, posted on 04 September 2018

Bandai Namco has announced Dark Souls Trilogy for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The collection will includes Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition for $79.99. It will launch on October 19.

The collection will be released in "limited numbers." Bandai Namco recommends that anyone who is interested in the game should pre-order it.

Here is an overview of the collection:

The Entire Dark Souls Journey in a Three-Disc Collection

For the first time ever, own all three critically-acclaimed Dark Souls games and all associated DLC content in one 3-disc collection. Enter the epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore the intricate world designs and deeply rooted lore. Each play through surprises with new challenges and discoveries. Play with hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic, and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience.

Key Features:

Dark Souls Remastered – Then, there was fire. Re-experience the genre-defining game that started it all. Return to Lordran in the beautifully remastered game in high definition, 60 fps with single-player or online multiplayer with dedicated servers. Dark Souls Remastered contains the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

– Then, there was fire. Re-experience the genre-defining game that started it all. Return to Lordran in the beautifully remastered game in high definition, 60 fps with single-player or online multiplayer with dedicated servers. Dark Souls Remastered contains the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC. Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – Prepare to Die again. The second installment of the series includes the base Dark Souls II game plus all three DLC: Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Old Iron King, and Crown of the Ivory King.

– Prepare to Die again. The second installment of the series includes the base Dark Souls II game plus all three DLC: Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Old Iron King, and Crown of the Ivory King. Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition – Now only embers remain… Dark Souls III is the final journey in the series where players can fight through intense combat solo or team up for in co-op or PvP multiplayer. The complete Dark Souls III experience includes the award-winning base game and both DLC chapters: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City.

– Now only embers remain… Dark Souls III is the final journey in the series where players can fight through intense combat solo or team up for in co-op or PvP multiplayer. The complete Dark Souls III experience includes the award-winning base game and both DLC chapters: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City. Exclusive SteelBook – Dark Souls Trilogy includes one steel book with iconic Dark Souls art from across the series.

