Cyberpunk 2077 Gamescom 2018 Screenshots Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted on 22 August 2018 / 1,644 Views
CD Projekt RED has released a new set of screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077 during Gamescom 2018.
View them below:
Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Honestly, it looks like a pretty generic shooter from those screenshots.
They recently got a bunch of furries mad because one of the team made an assume my gender joke about picture of attack helicopter and they sadly apologized when the dumb outrage came in. So much grown people act like spoiled kids or are the outcome of spoiled kids .
Furries, say what?.
No, they got a bunch of people mad. There are all sorts of people that even got offended by two lines in the recent DOOM eternal gameplay clips as well.
- 0
Really? Out of curiosity what were the lines?
- 0
Nevermind I found them... all I can do is shake my head at the SJW outcry
- +2
Finally some darker screens. Looking awesome!
Those screenshots look awesome, but can we please get a gameplay trailer?
According to the first time they showed the game behind closed doors, it was still in "pre-alpha" stage.
- 0
PS5 launch title?
