DayZ Launches on Xbox One on August 29

by, posted on 22 August 2018

Developer Bohemia Interactive announced DayZ will launch for the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview on August 29.

View the Xbox Game Preview trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

DayZ is a gritty, authentic, open-world survival horror hybrid-MMO game, in which players follow a single goal: to survive in the harsh post-apocalyptic landscape as long as they can. Players can live through powerful events and emotions arising from the ever-evolving emergent gameplay.

