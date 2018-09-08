The Division 2 Gets Gamescom 2018 Gameplay Trailer - News

posted on 08 September 2018

Ubisoft released the Gamescom 2018 gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person shooter The Division 2.

Here are the pre-order bonuses and different edition details:

Players who pre-order any edition will gain access to the Private Beta, as well as the Capitol Defender Pack. The Capitol Defender Pack includes two in-game items, “The Lullaby,” an exotic SPAS-12 Shotgun, and the Hazmat 2.0 Outfit. Full contents for each edition include:

The Standard Edition includes the base game, releasing worldwide on March 15, 2019.

includes the base game, releasing worldwide on March 15, 2019. The Gold Edition includes the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game, with a three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, and the Year One Pass, which comprises seven-day early access to all free Year One Episodes, exclusive customization items, additional activities and more.

includes the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game, with a three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, and the Year One Pass, which comprises seven-day early access to all free Year One Episodes, exclusive customization items, additional activities and more. The Digital Ultimate Edition includes the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game, with a three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, the Year One Pass and three additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack).

Ubisoft also unveiled the Dark Zone and Phoenix Shield Collector’s Editions and a Ubicollectibles© standalone figurine.

The Dark Zone Definitive Collector’s Edition includes: The Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game, with a three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, the Year One Pass which comprises seven-day early access to free Year One Episodes, and three additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack). A 30cm-high Ubicollectibles figurine of Heather Ward, a Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 Specialized Agent.

Other high-end physical items including a STEELBOOK© metal case, a Book of Lithographs, the selected Game Soundtrack and a Washington, D.C. Map.

includes: The Phoenix Shield Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order exclusively on the Ubisoft Store. It includes: The Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Game, with a three-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, the Year One Pass and three additional digital packs (Elite Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack). An Ubicollectibles high-end sixth scale Articulated Figurine of Brian Johnson, an agent on active duty with equipment and gear. Other high-end physical items including a SteelBok metal case (a Ubisoft Store exclusive), a Book of Lithographs, a selected Game Soundtrack and a Washington, D.C. Map.

is available for pre-order exclusively on the Ubisoft Store. It includes:

In addition Ubisoft also revealed its Ubicollectibles Brian Johnson figurine, a former sniper with the Police department in Baltimore, directly inspired from Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Finely-textured, this figurine shows the agent in an iconic pose equipped with the TAC-50C Sniper rifle, the signature weapon of the sharpshooter specialization class, ready to defend a transformed and chaotic Washington D.C.

The Brian Johnson figurine can be assembled with the Heather Ward figurine from The Dark Zone Collector’s Edition.

The Division 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 15, 2019.

