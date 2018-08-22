Sea of Thieves Free Forsaken Shores Update Available on September 19 - News

by, posted on 22 August 2018

Microsoft and Rare announced the third free major content update for Sea of Thieves, Forsaken Shores, will launch on September 19.





Here is an overview of the update:

The Forsaken Shores will take players to The Devil’s Roar to encounter brand new environmental perils with volcanoes, geysers, and earthquakes added to the game. With more than five million pirates around the globe, The Forsaken Shores further expands the ever-growing world of Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

