Langrisser I & II Remakes Announced for Switch, PS4

by, posted on 22 August 2018

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed Langrisser I & II remakes are in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A release date was not announced.

The games are being remade from the ground up, including graphics and systems. The game will also be optimized to make it easier for newcomers. It is currently 50 percent complete.





The game will get an official announcement on August 29 during a presentation event.

Thanks Gematsu.

