Edge of Eternity Launches on Steam Early Access on November 29

by, posted on 22 August 2018

Publisher Playdius Games and developer Midgar Studio announced Edge of Eternity will launch on Windows PC via Steam Early Access on November 29. The full release of the game will also launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

An Enthralling JRPG Adventure – A unique, riveting story with numerous plot twists and heart-wrenching moments, supported by an epic soundtrack featuring industry legend Yasunori Mitsuda.

– A unique, riveting story with numerous plot twists and heart-wrenching moments, supported by an epic soundtrack featuring industry legend Yasunori Mitsuda. A Gorgeous World – Discover an alien world and its unique environments, unearth the most ancient secrets of the world of Heryon. Solve quests in multiple ways,make your own choices and face their consequences

– Discover an alien world and its unique environments, unearth the most ancient secrets of the world of Heryon. Solve quests in multiple ways,make your own choices and face their consequences A Deep & Strategic Combat System – Outwit your enemies in epic tactical combats, use the environment to lure your enemies into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage! Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystal to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups.

– Outwit your enemies in epic tactical combats, use the environment to lure your enemies into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage! Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystal to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups. A Cast of Charismatic Characters – Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own set of attributes, watch them grow and evolve throughout the story, as you live through it yourself. Discover their dreams, their flaws, their hopes and their torments as you share many special moments with them.

