Battlefield V Gets The Company Trailer

/ 904 Views

22 August 2018

Electronic Arts and DICE have released a new trailer for Battlefield V called The Company.

View it below:

Here is an overview:

Discover 'The Company' in Battlefield V. For the first time ever in Battlefield, assemble a customized collection of soldiers, weapons, and vehicles, and take them on journey through World War 2. Select specialized combat roles for each soldier in your Company, then get the gear to match. Upgrade your vehicles and aircraft – from durability to firepower, the choice is always yours.

Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

