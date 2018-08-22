Brawlout Gets Yooka-Laylee Reveal Trailer - News

Angry Mob Games has released a new reveal trailer for Brawlout that features Yooka-Laylee. No release date for the playable fighter has been announced.

Here is an overview of the character:

Introducing Yooka-Laylee, from the popular 3D platformer by Playtonic Games. The buddy-duo, Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the red nose) join the brawl complete with the moveset learned in their epic adventures! Lizard Leap your foes into the air, bring them crashing back down to earth with a Buddy Slam and send them soaring with a Sonar ‘Splosion! Yooka can even slurp up an incoming projectile to use it as his own!

Brawlout is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

