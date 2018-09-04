The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series – The Complete First Season Coming to Switch - News

by, posted on 04 September 2018

Developer Telltale Games announced The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series – The Complete First Season will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 28 for $24.99 in North America, most of Europe and Australia.





The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series – Season Two and The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series – A New Frontier will also launch for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

