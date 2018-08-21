Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe Announced for Switch, PS4, PC - News

by, posted on 21 August 2018

Publisher Adult Swim Games and developer Trinket Studios have announced Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. It will launch on August 28.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Before we get into the fresh new Deluxe additions, here’s a recap for novice chefs. Battle Chef Brigade combines combo-based hunting with puzzle-based cooking in a hand-drawn, fantasy adventure. In the campaign, you play as Mina and Thrash, cooking your way into the Brigade while subduing Victusia’s destructive monsters. Battle Chef Brigade is a crazy chocolate burrito sushi spicy burger full of innovative, unique flavors you’ve never tried, much less together. We know you’ll love it on the first bite!

New in Deluxe: Ziggy, the Undead Necromancer

Ziggy is the most mysterious and possibly unsanitary chef in Battle Chef Brigade. He has a lazy streak and relies heavily on his summoned minions. His sous skeletons lead the way, with rolling pins and pans, his imps carry ingredients to the pantry, and his turret-like demons take care of any stragglers. Of course, a good Battle Chef can’t always rely on magical help and, when necessary, Ziggy knows how to take care of business. A few breakdance-style kicks and a spin or two are enough to prep any monster for the kitchen. We had an incredible time designing him and can’t wait for you to slide into battle as Ziggy.

Local Multiplayer Added

In a game centered on intense hunting and cooking duels, multiplayer kicks it up a notch. We drew inspiration from fighting games, brawlers, and our couch-based childhoods to make dueling your friends and enemies perfect. Wait for your opponent to kill the Dragon and then swipe its spicy steak for yourself! There’s a buffet of options and items to choose from, including quite a few new ones for Deluxe, such as Ziggy’s Grill, Bony Tongs, and Carnivorous Expertise.

Side dishes

We’ve added a lot more replayability and polish for Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe. Here are some of the additions:

New Survival Mode: A speedy arcade mode where a death in the arena ends your run. Each win lets you pick from an assortment of items as you conquer the leaderboards.

A speedy arcade mode where a death in the arena ends your run. Each win lets you pick from an assortment of items as you conquer the leaderboards. New Free Play Mode: Practice hunting in any biome and crafting the 120+ dishes. This is the place to perfect your combos and analyze each ecosystem.

Practice hunting in any biome and crafting the 120+ dishes. This is the place to perfect your combos and analyze each ecosystem. New Gallery: As you level up your Brigade Rank with Survival runs and bouts in the updated Daily Cook-Offs, you unlock gorgeous concept art.

As you level up your Brigade Rank with Survival runs and bouts in the updated Daily Cook-Offs, you unlock gorgeous concept art. New maps: Enter the Darkrealm in Daily Cook-Off, Free Play, Survival, and Multiplayer!

Enter the Darkrealm in Daily Cook-Off, Free Play, Survival, and Multiplayer! New Challenges: Ziggy gets his own pair of Break the Dishes stages.

Ziggy gets his own pair of Break the Dishes stages. Accessibility Improvements: We’ve added color-blind options, updated fragile state art, and let you fast-forward through duel introductions.

We’ve added color-blind options, updated fragile state art, and let you fast-forward through duel introductions. Thrash Buffs: Everyone’s favorite father of two has a much-improved Counter, better Berserk timer, and speed tweaks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

