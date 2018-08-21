Jurassic World Evolution Sells an Estimated 225,814 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 223 Views
The business simulation game from publisher and developer Frontier Developments - Jurassic World Evolution - sold 205,433 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 7, 2018.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 142,118 units sold (69%), compared to 63,315 units sold on the Xbox One (31%).
Jurassic World Evolution released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 12 as a digital release and July 3 as a physical release.
