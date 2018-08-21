Jurassic World Evolution Sells an Estimated 225,814 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 223 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The business simulation game from publisher and developer Frontier Developments - Jurassic World Evolution - sold 205,433 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending July 7, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 142,118 units sold (69%), compared to 63,315 units sold on the Xbox One (31%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 75,256 units sold (37%), compared to 75,044 units sold in the US (37%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 23,069 units in the UK, 15,139 units in Germany, and 14,500 units in France.

Jurassic World Evolution released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 12 as a digital release and July 3 as a physical release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles