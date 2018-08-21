Devil May Cry 5 Release Date Revealed - News

Capcom announced during Microsoft's Gamescom 2018 Inside Xbox event Devil May Cry 5 will launch on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Gamescom 2018 trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

