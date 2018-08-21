PUBG Leaving Early Access on September 4 - News

Developer Bluehole announced during Microsoft's Gamescom 2018 Inside Xbox event PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be leaving early access on the Xbox One on September 4.

View a video of how the developer got to 1.0 on the Xbox One below:





Entering 1.0 means new content will be coming soon to the game. THis includes the Sanhok map, War Mode and mustom maches.

