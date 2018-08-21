Hunt: Showdown Coming to Xbox Game Preview - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft and Crytek during their Gamescom 2018 Inside Xbox event announced the competitive first-person shooter hunting game, Hunt: Showdown, is coming to the Xbox One via the Xbox Game Preview.

View the Xbox Game Preview trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Savage, nightmarish creatures roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously—and given the chance to buy more gruesome and powerful weapons. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Your experience, however, remains in your pool of hunters—called your Bloodline—always.

