Halo: The Master Chief Collection Coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 1 - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft announced during Gamescom 2018 Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on September 1.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be included with @XboxGamePass beginning September 1! Experience Halo CE: Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4 â€“ all updated with improved matchmaking, offline LAN, faster load times, Xbox One X visual enhancements, and more. pic.twitter.com/FOXgThA6y3 — Halo (@Halo) August 21, 2018

Halo: The Master Chief Collection includes Halo Combat Evolved: Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles