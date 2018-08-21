Shenmue III Release Date Revealed - News

/ 968 Views

by, posted on 21 August 2018

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net announced during Gamescom 2018 that Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 27, 2019.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Only a few games become legendary.

This is the story of one of them…

Shenmue III sees the continuation of the epic story-driven saga. The player controls teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki as he investigates his father’s murder.

Players must explore the game’s open world, searching for clues, examining objects and talking to non-player characters for information, taking them further into enemy territory, deeper into mystery, and even closer to their destiny.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles