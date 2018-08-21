Ori and the Will of the Wisps Gets Spirit Trial Trailer - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft and Moon Studios have released a new Gamescom 2018 trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps that features the Spirit Trial mode.

View it below:





Ori and the Will of the Wisps will launch in 2019 for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles