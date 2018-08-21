Luigi’s Mansion Gets 3DS Release Date - News

Nintendo announced Luigi’s Mansion will launch on the Nintendo 3DS on October 12 in North America and October 19 in Europe for $39.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

In the Luigi’s Mansion game, a Nintendo 3DS remake of the spooky Nintendo GameCube game, Luigi must enter a sprawling mansion equipped with nothing but his trusty flashlight and Poltergust 3000, a vacuum-like contraption used to capture ghosts, find treasure and solve puzzles.

This is the first time the Nintendo GameCube classic can be played on the go. This updated version of the game includes the same classic adventure, but with some added features perfect for Nintendo’s popular portable systems. Using the bottom touch screen on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, players can view the mansion map.

In the new Gallery Battle Mode, exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS version of the game, Luigi will have the ability to re-challenge boss ghosts that were defeated in the game.

