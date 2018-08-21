Saints Row: The Third Headed to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 279 Views
Publisher Deep Silver announced Saints Row: The Third is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
We're happy to announce that @SaintsRow: The Third is coming to #NintendoSwitch! More info to be revealed in due course #gamescom pic.twitter.com/rvGyqEmANi— Deep Silver UK (@DeepSilverUK) August 21, 2018
Saints Row: The Third originally launched in November 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.
If this sells well they will probably bring Saints Row IV as well.
Is there less yammering in this game than there is in GTA 5?
An odd surprise. After Agents of Mayhem flopped Deep Silver probably wants to squeeze a little money from an easy port aboard the Switch wagon. Can only hoped this game is bargain price upon release or else I cannot see many sales.
