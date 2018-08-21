Saints Row: The Third Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Deep Silver announced Saints Row: The Third is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

We're happy to announce that @SaintsRow: The Third is coming to #NintendoSwitch! More info to be revealed in due course #gamescom pic.twitter.com/rvGyqEmANi — Deep Silver UK (@DeepSilverUK) August 21, 2018

Saints Row: The Third originally launched in November 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

