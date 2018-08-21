Devil May Cry 5 Gets 15 Minutes of Xbox One X Gameplay - News

IGN has released a 15 minute long gameplay video showcasing Devil May Cry 5 running on the Xbox One X.

View it below:

Devil May Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in spring 2019.

