This Week's Deals With Gold - NieR: Automata, Injustice 2
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through August 28 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Escape Dead Island
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Niva*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) *
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Freefall Racers
|Arcade
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Homefront
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Spotlight
|Let’s Sing And Dance
|Arcade
|80%
|Pub Sale
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Pub Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero
|Add-On
|50%
|Pub Sale
|MotoGP14*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame *
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sacred 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sacred Citadel
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Siberian Strike
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Sniper Ghost Warrior – Second Strike
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior – Map Pack
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
