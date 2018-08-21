One Piece: World Seeker Gets Gamescom 2018 Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released the Gamescom 2018 trailer for One Piece: World Seeker.

Here is an overview of the game:

The trailer opens with our hero Luffy, in handcuffs, being brought in front of a mysterious character sat upon a throne, high above the clouds of Prison Island on a floating fortress. But what does this character have in-store for Luffy? And more importantly, why does Luffy look so happy to be captured?

Also revealed in the trailer are three new characters Luffy will come up against.

The first, Borsalino (Kizaru), is an admiral in the marines, he is one of the strongest enemies for Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew. He possess the Glint-Glint Fruit (Pika Pika No Mi), which allows him to control and manipulate light at will and can even transform himself into light, giving him the power of teleportation. He is the faithful servant of the Marin headquarters and will happily fight Luffy whenever the opportunity arises.



Another enemy Luffy will come up against is Admiral Issho (Fujitora). Despite being blind, he is a force to be reckoned with. Despite the mystery surrounding the exact nature of his power, he seems to have the power to control gravity, being able to subdue prisoners or even redirecting a meteoroid. Fujitora is different from the other admirals, for him what’s truly important is the security and safety of the citizens of Prison Island.



Last but not least Rob Lucci is a member of the CP-0, the intelligence organisation directly controlled by the world government. He ate the Cat-Cat Fruit which allows him to transform into beast form, half-human; half-leopard. As more characters arrive in Jail Island, the mystery of why all these people are here only deepens, with rumours that Lucci himself is the warden of Prison Island itself.

One Piece: World Seeker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.

