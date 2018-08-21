First Episode of Twin Mirror Launches in Early 2019 - News

Bandai Namco announced at Gamescom 2018 the first episode of the upcoming psychological thriller, Twin Mirror, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2019.

Here is information on the game:

Twin Mirror, lets players take on the role of Sam, an investigative journalist returning home to bury an old friend. But, as Sam wakes up in his motel room with a blood-stained shirt and no memory of the night before he must embark on a thrilling investigation, and make a series of impactful choices to discover the truth.

His greatest talent, revealed today at Gamescom, is his Mind Palace. While the untrained mind may forget crucial information, or fail to remember critical clues, Sam’s brain works differently. Over many years, Sam has trained to create his very own Mind Palace. A place to access at will and recreate memories from the past, or even piece together possible scenarios. But, even the greatest tools can get rusty if not properly trained, and players will have to start by jogging Sam’s memory.

When solving the game’s mysteries, players will have to gather clues from the real world, navigating between the former and the Mind Palace, until they’re able to recreate forgotten or hidden events of past. Sam’s mind is also a place of wonder and mystery.

Another key mechanic is – The Double, Sam’s inner voice takes the form of a classy yet sarcastic version of himself. But, is he here to help? Or to hinder Sam? Players will have to discover the truth as they progress through the story, navigating between Sam’s instincts and the Double’s quirky guidance.

“We are very excited to reveal two of our major gameplay features for Twin Mirror here at Gamescom.” said Fabrice Cambounet (Senior Producer for Twin Mirror). “We believe this is a good insight into our unique narrative approach, having gameplay features intertwined within the story we want to tell. We can’t wait for the players to uncover the secrets hidden in Twin Mirror with the first episode in 2019!”

