Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Release Date Revealed - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019 and for Windows PC via Steam on February 1, 2019.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is set to return to the Usean continent from Ace Combat 3 and Ace Combat 4. The story of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown revolves around the second Usean Continental War, following an attack by an army of unmanned jets.

Players will find themselves part of the Penitentiary Unit, a military force formed entirely of criminals, and therefore disposable, who have been tasked with defending the skies against this new and terrifying threat.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will feature new weapons and flight controls, allowing for a wider range of tactics, new futuristic superweapons and planes like the sturdy A-10C Thunderbolt II, as well as multipurpose fighter F-35C and high-performance aircraft Rafale M.

Kazutoki Kono, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Brand Director, said: “The team and I have been working diligently to produce an experience that will add another action-packed chapter to the Ace Combat franchise, but more importantly, be worthy of your time. Thank you all once again for your patience, support and continued enthusiasm, we’ll see you in the skies soon!”

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe are also announcing two new Ace Combat-branded flight sticks to use with Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown:

T.Flight Hotas 4 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Edition by Thrustmaster for Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown HOTAS Flight Stick for PlayStation 4 from HORI

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles