Brawlhalla Coming to Switch and Xbox One in November

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Blue Mammoth announced the free-to-play platform fighter, Brawlhalla, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on November 6. It is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Odin, King of the Gods, built a heaven for warriors and called it Valhalla. On his command, Valkyries, beautiful goddesses of war, scoured the universe for the greatest warriors to fill this hall. To Odin’s surprise, the Valkyries brought back not only vikings, but legendary warriors of every description, and soon pirates, cowboys, Mongol warriors, Amazons, even monsters and aliens roamed the hall.

While waiting for Ragnarok, the warriors become bored. Constant battle spilled out of the Great Hall, and Asgard was smashed to rubble again and again. Odin, pulling his hair out in a last moment of desperation, set up the grand tournament. Now, the best warriors from every time and place fight to become champion, while the Valkyries constantly venture far and wide to bring back warriors who will earn them honor in Brawlhalla.

Developed by Blue Mammoth, Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game that brings players to the fight for glory in the halls of Valhalla on PlayStation 4 and Steam, and will release on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on November 6. Choosing from over 40 unique characters, players can jump into single-player and co-op modes as well as online and local competitions. The third annual Brawlhalla World Championship will take place at Dreamhack Atlanta November 16-18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

