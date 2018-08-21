Overkill’s The Walking Dead Delayed on PS4 and Xbox One to February 2019 - News

Starbreeze announced Overkill’s The Walking Dead has been delayed on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from November 2018 to February 2019. The PC version will still release on November 6.





Read the statement from Starbreeze below:

505 Games, which owns the publishing rights to the console version of OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead, has decided to release the console version of the game in February instead of November, as previously planned. They have opted to do this because they want to ensure a simultaneous release of the console version digitally and in stores to achieve optimal marketing impact and maximize sales. The important global release of the PC version is planned for 6 November. Notably, according to the current plan we will be recognizing the advance royalty of USD 10 million we have received from 505 Games for the console version in the fourth quarter of this year.

