Shikhondo: Soul Eater Gets Switch, PS4 and Xbox One Release Date - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer DeerFarm announced the bullet hell shoot ’em up, Shikhondo: Soul Eater, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 28 in North America and August 29 in Europe, for the Xbox One on August 28, and for the Nintendo Switch on August 30.





Here is an overview of the game:

Shikhondo: Soul Eater is a Korean bullet-hell shoot ‘em up set within a beautiful and bizarre world of Asian mythology.

Armies of demons known as yokai have escaped from Limbo. They are spreading like a plague across the land, sowing fear and stealing souls. You must destroy the pestilent invaders and free the captured souls from eternal torment.

Includes Arcade, Hardcore and Local Co-op modes.

Key Features:

Five stages of intense bullet-hell action and hypnotic barrage patterns.

Game modes include: Arcade, Hardcore, Boss Rush, and Local Co-op.

Fly close to enemy bullets to fill the Soul Gauge and unleash a super attack for high scores.

Two playable characters, each with their own types of attack.

Online leaderboards for high score glory.

Demonic enemies and bosses inspired by Asian mythology.

Stunning and intricate Oriental artwork.

Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements available respectively for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles