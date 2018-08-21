Analyst: Battlefield V Pre-Orders Tracking 85% Behind Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 20 hours ago / 1,103 Views
Cown analyst Doug Creutz in a note released on Monday said that Battlefield V appears to be on track to have a poor opening.
"EA's Battlefield V currently appears to potentially be headed for serious disappointment," said Creutz.
Pre-orders for the game are tracking more than 85 percent behind Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. This is far worse than Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, which tracked between 20 and 40 percent behind. Battlefield 1 actually tracked ahead of Call of Duty.
"This is very far off the tracking levels of previous Battlefield titles in 2011, 2013, and 2016," added Creutz. "With a release date directly in between CoD and RDR, we worry that BFV could be headed for a similar fate as 2016's Titanfall 2, which got squeezed out by its launch date directly between Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."
He said that sales between 13 million and 14 million units, which he estimates that Electronic Arts is looking for, is unlikely to be reached.
Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Now I'm just disappointed in how many are actually pre-ordering BOIIII.
Well neither has yet appeared on Amazon yearly preorder charts and barely show up in the daylies, so preorders are probably much lower than on previous entries.
In other words, both will probably be disappointing in terms of sales, though battlefield can potentially be catastrophic low for EA (and their next studio closure) if it continues tracking like that.
Both need a rest.
It baffles the mind how much these franchises still sell after their millionth game. The same thing with the Fast movies. Doesn't it feel repetitive?
I believe this game is supposed to take place in WW2. Historical accuracy is very important to me so the inaccuracies bother me greatly. Also, it doesn't take place in the Eastern Front so I'll pass.
Lol definitely not getting 14 million with the number of people they've insulted.
Damn BF5 is dying already, Jesus. That's what competing with BO4 and RDR2 will get you I guess... oh and insulting your consumers... forgot to mention politicising your game... haha this game's PR singlehandedly killed this solid looking game.
I feel sorry for the developers putting a lot of work into this game and also frustrated how publishers can damage it like that so unknowingly.
Great... but I'm a black ops 4 pre-orderer, just for the beta code. I'm cancelling it after the beta for the second mode. I'd do the same for Battlefield if this was the cast.
Good. Developers must learn that SJW are a minority. A very loud and organised minority. If you change your game and include some nonsense only to make them happy there is a huge chance you will displease your playerbase.
There is a hastag for that #Go woke go broke
That's what you get EA for calling your actual fanbase uneducated assholes. In July they said Accept it or don't buy the game, looks like the people that usually played battlefield took that too heart.
That's good news. I really wish Black Ops 4 would do bad as well, but I don't got many issues with that game. Maybe if I get bored of playing R6 I might actually buy BO4, looks like a solid entry in the series.
I think you shouldn`t give to many on this pre-orders because the battlefield community is much older then the cod community and kids always hyping a game much more for example in my clan (Jokers = Joke wins ever xD) on xboxlive we are 59 members and everyone will buy it but nobody preordered it if i see my younger sister i can tell you that she and her fiends all preordered BOIIII
