Analyst: Battlefield V Pre-Orders Tracking 85% Behind Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

posted 20 hours ago

Cown analyst Doug Creutz in a note released on Monday said that Battlefield V appears to be on track to have a poor opening.

"EA's Battlefield V currently appears to potentially be headed for serious disappointment," said Creutz.





Pre-orders for the game are tracking more than 85 percent behind Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. This is far worse than Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, which tracked between 20 and 40 percent behind. Battlefield 1 actually tracked ahead of Call of Duty.

"This is very far off the tracking levels of previous Battlefield titles in 2011, 2013, and 2016," added Creutz. "With a release date directly in between CoD and RDR, we worry that BFV could be headed for a similar fate as 2016's Titanfall 2, which got squeezed out by its launch date directly between Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

He said that sales between 13 million and 14 million units, which he estimates that Electronic Arts is looking for, is unlikely to be reached.

Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

