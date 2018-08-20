THQ Nordic To Release ReCore: Definite Edition and More Microsoft Titles to Steam - News

THQ Nordic has partnered with Microsoft to bring several Xbox titles to Steam and retail. Release dates for the games were not announced.





Here is the list of games:

Disneyland Adventures

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure

Super Lucky’s Tale

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

