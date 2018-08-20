THQ Nordic To Release ReCore: Definite Edition and More Microsoft Titles to Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 20 hours ago / 1,035 Views
THQ Nordic has partnered with Microsoft to bring several Xbox titles to Steam and retail. Release dates for the games were not announced.
Here is the list of games:
- Disneyland Adventures
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
So I just had to simply wait out "Microsoft store" and it eventually it gets released to the outside. Good to know.
Finally!
Nice surprise. Recore looks good.
Interesting. I'm probably one of 6 people who actually doesn't mind the Microsoft Store, so I already bought it. But good for those who didn't.
Strange, I'm guessing THQ Nordic will handle any of the business MS doesn't want to bother doing.
And you think MS and Valve were in direct competition with each other. MS doing what they do best and thats called sharing. No suprise either, Recore etc didnt sell too well so nornally this is a regular strategy for the mega corp to milk more sales out of there games.
Hard to share when you never owned the rights
Are you sure about that? Care to explain all the other games MS released on Steam like Killer Instinct, Halo Wars etc. I can understand Rush and Disney adventures are not MS ips but thats 2 out of 5 on that list.
How about they share Halo Master Chief Collection with Steam next then? :)
The Windows Store is a competitor with Steam given they do offers some of the same content. But its not designed to be a direct competitor. If anything, MS is hoping people simply use both. However, content stays exclusive or timed exclusive because MS want people using their app.
