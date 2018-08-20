Desperados III Leaked Early, Headed to PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 105 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

A YouTube video that has since been taken down revealed that Desperados III is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will get an official announcement at the opening ceremony at Gamescom 2018.

The trailer has since been reposted on Russion website VK.com.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Wild West. A place where the law is made by those with a gun in their hands, and is enforced by the henchmen at their command. A place where death is no stranger and the undertakers are working overtime… especially when people start playing Desperados III. This real-time tactics game, developed by German game studio Mimimi Games (Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun), lets players command a band of Desperados led by fan-favourite gunslinger John Cooper.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles