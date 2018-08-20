Pato Box Gets PS4, PSV Release Date - News

Developer Bromio announced the adventure fighting game, Pato Box, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 28 and for the PlayStation Vita on September 18.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Pato Box is an adventure / fighting game inspired by the Punch-Out!! series. Is a surreal boxing quest with a duck!

Test your reflexes as you fight your way through an evil corporation in search of retribution.

Uncover their deepest secrets by exploring thrilling 3D environments with a graphic novel / comic book art style. Find the henchmen who took your dream in an action-packed and fast-paced fights that will test your reflexes as a true boxing champion! Will you chicken out or learn how to DUCK?

Key Features:

Find the truth on Story Mode, a single player adventure filled with surprises and 3D environments as well as 2D boss fights!

Fight your way through Arcade Mode, defeat all the bosses as fast as possible one at a time or all in row with a special boss at the end!

Challenging and surreal 2D fights with a comic book art style.

Motion control support that will make you the real boxing champion!

Amazing Soundtrack by Controvol (with an additional track from guest artist Vangal) that will fill you with adrenaline.

Ducks! Lots of ducks!

