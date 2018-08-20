Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster Announced for Switch, Grandia HD Remaster Headed to PC - News

GungHo Online Entertainment America has announced Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch this winter. A demo of Grandia II HD Remaster will playable at PAX West 2018 from August 31 to September 3.





GungHo also announced it will release Grandia HD Remaster on Windows PC via Steam.

