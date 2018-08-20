Battlefield V Open Beta Starts September 6 - News

/ 454 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE announced the open beta for Battlefield V will start on September 6 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Origin. Early access will begin on September 4.

View the GeForce RTX trailer below:

Here is an overview of the open beta:

The Open Beta will showcase the soon-to-be-iconic Rotterdam map on Conquest mode as well as the Arctic Fjord map on both Conquest and Grand Operations. Revealed just last week, the Rotterdam map will immerse players in a battle fought throughout the streets of Holland where the game’s dynamic physicality and destruction will be on full display. New to the Battlefield franchise, Grand Operations is a multiplayer experience across multiple maps and modes that takes players through a powerful narrative journey inspired by historical events.

Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles