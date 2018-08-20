Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Showcases PC Technology - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 490 Views
Square Enix has released a new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider that showcases the technology the Windows PC version will be using.
View it below:
"Shadow of the Tomb Raider will feature Native 4K resolution, HDR, High-Quality Anti-Aliasing, Proven Ambient Occlusion and many other high-end features on PC at launch! Thanks to our partnership with NVIDIA, Ray Tracing technology will also be added in a post-launch update."
Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 14.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I'd love to see the benchmarks for this one. Hoping the AA method they are using isn't a lazy one like MSAA. My expectations for the visual upgrades are small though, seeing as how the game has to look decent on other systems, so whatever they toss into the PC version cannot be night and day different.
Looking fantastic, I love seeing Devs putting effort into there PC versions. I wonder how good my GTX1080 will run this game with all those features on.. Wont be 60 that's for sure.
I think it could be ~60 With absolutely everything on in 1440p if it's decently optimized, but most Nvidia tech are not.
Without SSAA of course, as it's doubling or quadrupling resolution as in RoTR.
I normally game in native 4k and with no AA, i just find the picture better in my eyes and MASS is a power hog, something i find not really needed on a native 4k picture.
