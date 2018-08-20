Switch vs PS4 in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – June 2018 Update - Sales

by, posted 10 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. PS4 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 116,751 – Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,546,333 - Switch

Total Lead: 2,290,109 – PS4

Switch Total Sales: 4,537,440

PS4 Total Sales: 6,827,549

June 2018 is the 16th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch in Japan when compared to the PlayStation 4 by 116,751 and by 1.55 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 is currently ahead the Switch by 2.41 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014 in Japan, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 4.54 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 6.83 million units during the same timeframe.

