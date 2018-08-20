A Hat in Time Headed to Switch, Seal the Deal DLC Announced for PC - News

/ 758 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Gears for Breakfast have announced A Hat in Time is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as well as Seal the Deal DLC for Windows PC version.

View the Seal the Deal DLC announcement trailer below:





The Seal the Deal DLC will launch on September 13 and will be free for everyone for the first 24 hours and after that will be $4.99. The DLC adds the following to the game:

An all-new chapter set on the Arctic Cruise

A new ridiculously difficult mode called Death Wish

Six new Time Rifts

Over a dozen flairs, dyes, costumes, badges and camera filters

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles