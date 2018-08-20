A Hat in Time Headed to Switch, Seal the Deal DLC Announced for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 758 Views
Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Gears for Breakfast have announced A Hat in Time is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as well as Seal the Deal DLC for Windows PC version.
View the Seal the Deal DLC announcement trailer below:
The Seal the Deal DLC will launch on September 13 and will be free for everyone for the first 24 hours and after that will be $4.99. The DLC adds the following to the game:
- An all-new chapter set on the Arctic Cruise
- A new ridiculously difficult mode called Death Wish
- Six new Time Rifts
- Over a dozen flairs, dyes, costumes, badges and camera filters
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Nice try, Gears for Breakfast. I haven't forgotten that time you were rude to Switch fans. I won't be buying it.
This. Is. Hilarious.
I'm just happy to see this coming. I love me some cutesie games.
- +1
Just wait until this becomes the best selling version. We'll be laughing even harder. And hopefully all that money will get them to stop being such downers and treat us with a little more respect.
- +1
Wow, AHiT coming to Switch after all! Grabbing it as soon as it's possible!
Nice to see the free for 24hrs deal.
I prefer developers that disrespect consumers, but bring the game than not game at all.
I had zero hope this would ever come to the Switch, and now this. Will pick it up for sure once it comes out!
Good. Noe i just need Supergiant to port Bastion, Transistor and Pyre over and all my Indie favourites will be in one place.
Guess now they want Switch money.
Glad that I waited on this title. Just seems like a better fit on the Switch for me. The kind of game that I'd likely play during my commute.
They confirmed it would never come to the Switch...and now this. This is why you can never trust what any developer says these days. Same with Blizzard and Diablo.
$ speaks louder than words.
- 0
Hopefully people and developers chance their mind
- 0
10 Comments