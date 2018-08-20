Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Delayed to 2019, PSV Version Cancelled - News

Publisher 505 Games announced Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has been delayed to 2019 and the PlayStation Vita version has been cancelled. The game will now launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

"There are two important announcements we would like to make in this month’s update," reads an update from the Kickstarter campaign from the developer. "Our first announcement is that the game will now launch in 2019. The most important reason for this is to raise the quality level, especially after all the very valuable feedback from the Beta Backer Demo.

"The second announcement is that the game will no longer launch on PlayStation Vita. This decision is largely due to Sony’s plans to discontinue the Vita console, ending production of physical copies and stopping certain online store support features.

"It is extremely unfortunate, but as a result, we won’t be releasing the game on Vita. For the backers who have ordered the PS Vita version of the game, you will be able to choose another platform or request a refund."

