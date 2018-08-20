Guacamelee! 2 Gets Launch Trailer - News

DrinkBox Studios has released the launch trailer for Guacamelee! 2.

Here is an overview of the game:

Brawling has never been more beautiful! The long-awaited sequel to the smash hit action-platformer is here: Guacamelee! 2 brings luchador Juan Aguacate out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure, where he must face his greatest challenge yet – one that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of the Mexiverse!

Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn a deep repertoire of bone-crunching wrestling moves to fend off the skeletal hordes and overcome skillful platforming challenges… and who said anything about a Chicken Illuminati? Certainly not us!

Key Features:

An epic adventure spanning time and space, featuring drop-in 4-player local co-op for you and your best amigos!

A brand new upgrade system: discover “trainers” around the world, defeat their challenges, and develop your skill sets for movement, combat, and more!

A vibrant, colorful adventure that takes you from the Mangrove Swamp to Hell itself, featuring twice as many enemy types as the first game and a roster of eccentric new bosses!

An absolutely fuego electro-Mexican soundtrack, and more gorgeous visuals than ever thanks to a fancy new rendering engine!

Definitely no secret society of chickens that teaches you ancient chicken abilities previously lost to the ages!

Guacamelee! 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 21 for $19.99.

