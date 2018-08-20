Metal Wolf Chaos XD Delayed to Mid 2019 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer From Software have delayed Metal Wolf Chaos XD from 2018 to the middle of 2019.

Fellow Americans, the brave and courageous Metal Wolf Chaos XD has seen a slight delay with a new release window of mid 2019. This has been an announcement from the Government Policy Promotion Department. pic.twitter.com/RZala3uJza — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 20, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

The country is in peril as President Michael Wilson defends the nation against a full-scale rebellion lead by Vice-President Richard Hawk and the mechanized legions he commands. As the 47th President of the United States, it is your sworn duty to take your country back by any means necessary and end this unjust coup d’etat! Battle in your advanced mech-armed to the teeth-across iconic American landscapes including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Grand Canyon, and the front steps of the White House.

From Software originally released Metal Wolf Chaos in December 2004, appearing exclusively on the original Xbox and only in Japan. The game went on to become somewhat of a legend as it was hard to acquire and even harder to play outside of Japan. Devolver Digital and From Software have partnered together with developer General Arcade to modernize Metal Wolf Chaos with updates to the game including upgraded visual fidelity, refined controls and gameplay, a new save system, and 4K + 16:9 support for modern displays.

Key Features:

Mech America Great Again – Unleash the full power of the legendary Metal Wolf battle mech using every last bit of firepower at your disposal and put a stop to this traitorous rebellion!

– Unleash the full power of the legendary Metal Wolf battle mech using every last bit of firepower at your disposal and put a stop to this traitorous rebellion! Modernized and Remastered – Meticulously updated visuals with improvements to resolution, select textures, and visuals effects that are brought to life in a new widescreen format with 1080p and 4K support, where applicable. Gameplay improvements, a new save system, and optimization deliver the definitive Metal Wolf Chaos experience.

– Meticulously updated visuals with improvements to resolution, select textures, and visuals effects that are brought to life in a new widescreen format with 1080p and 4K support, where applicable. Gameplay improvements, a new save system, and optimization deliver the definitive Metal Wolf Chaos experience. Dynamic Combat with an Upgradeable Mech – A carefully planned strategy will lead you to victory, and full-on destruction will lead to pure exhilaration.Swap out weapons on the fly for a tactical advantage. Develop and upgrade your weapons to carry an arsenal of over 100 different combinations into battle.

