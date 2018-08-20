Just Cause 4 Gets Tornado Gameplay Reveal Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 307 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer Avalanche Studios have released a new gameplay trailer for Just Cause 4 that features a tornado.
Just Cause 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4.
So what are we guessing... tornado spins at 7fps on PS4/XBO, 9fps on PS4 Pro, and 11fps on XB1X? :P Looking forward to this though, and will be playing on PC for maximum performance and prettiness, the weather. Grapple hook, wingsuit and high speed winds... sounds like fun times!
