Just Cause 4 Gets Tornado Gameplay Reveal Trailer - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Avalanche Studios have released a new gameplay trailer for Just Cause 4 that features a tornado.

View it below:

Just Cause 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles