Syberia 3 Launches for Switch on October 18

Publisher and developer Microids announced Syberia 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 18.





Here is an overview of the game:

The limitless imagination of Benoît Sokal continues in Syberia 3, focusing on an entirely new adventure. After abandoning the island, Kate is found dying on the edge of a river by the Youkole tribe, a nomadic people migrating with their snow ostriches. Stuck in Valsembor village, together they must find a way to continue their journey in a race against their enemies and unexpected obstacles, not to mention Kate’s past, which catches up with her.

The next generation in adventure games, Syberia 3 takes you inside an enchanting, mysterious universe full of life for you to explore in 3D. Plunged into the heart of a world inhabited by a cast of interesting characters, you’ll discover and experience a fabulous tale as imagined by Benoit Sokal.

Key Features:

A brand new tale, completely different from the first two Syberia games.

Exceptionally immersive storytelling, multiplied by Benoit Sokal’s unparalleled artistic direction.

Explore Benoit Sokal’s poetic universe in 3D for the first time.

Original score by Inon Zur (Syberia 2, Fallout, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia).

Original, real-time 3D puzzles and mysteries.

