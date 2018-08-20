Flashback 25th Anniversary Gets PS4, Xbox One Release Date - News

Publisher Microids announced Flashback 25th Anniversary will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 25. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch.





Here is an overview of the game:

2142. After fleeing from a space ship but stripped of all memory, the eminent scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonised moon of the planet Saturn. His enemies and kidnappers are snapping at his heels. He must find a way back to Earth, defending himself against the dangers he encounters and unravelling an insidious extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the planet…

On its 25th anniversary, rediscover this classic, consistently ranked among the best 100 games of all time! It was one of the first games to use motion capture technology for more realistic animations, with backgrounds that were entirely hand-drawn and a gripping science-fiction storyline.

In addition to the original 1993 game, this version includes a Modern mode, with:

Post-FX graphic filters,

Completely remastered sound and music,

A brand new “Rewind” function, variable according to the level of difficulty

Tutorials for those who need a boost!

See if you’re up to the challenge with all the demanding gameplay of the period!

