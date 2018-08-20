Puzzle Platformer Button Button Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Circle Entertainment and developer Centrosphere Games announced the puzzle platformer, Button Button, is headed to the Nintendo Switch.





Here is an overview of the game:

Button Button is a colorful and smart puzzle platformer that can be played solo or in local co-op challenges for two players. There’ll also be a special mode in which four players can scrap it out with the game’s characters.

We’ll reveal a range of screens and video in the coming weeks and months to showcase some of the puzzle platforming elements to be found in this game, as the colour-coded abilities of the ‘button’ characters are used in imaginative ways.

