Underworld Ascendant Gets Steam Release Date - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer OtherSide Entertainment announced Underworld Ascendant will launch for Windows PC via Steam on November 15 for $29.99. The game will also launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Underworld Ascendant, players assume the role of ‘The Ascendant,’ summoned to the Stygian Abyss by a mysterious figure – Cabirus. There, they learn that Typhon, a threat to both their worlds, can only be stopped by the player. To defeat Typhon, players must uncover secrets of what happened to the inhabitants of the Abyss, gain favor with their descendants and share their knowledge and strength with them to defeat Typhon.

In a throwback to game industry veterans’ Paul Neurath and Warren Spector’s celebrated past, Underworld Ascendant boasts a gameplay experience that encourages different playstyles and rewards experimentation in a dungeon environment that reacts dynamically to player choices. Players can choose from a variety of items, skills and abilities that allow them to experience the game in many different ways. They must think creatively to devise unique solutions to overcome the challenges they face in the Abyss, with each decision holding great opportunity and grave consequence.

